On Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Charter Oak Public library, located at 453 Railroad Ave., local historian Nadine Friedrichs will be showing many items from her Charter Oak advertising and postcard collections, including some that were not featured in her latest book, “Charter Oak Postcards and Main Street Histories.”
Everyone is invited to come and learn more about the City of Charter Oak and its past, especially its businesses and its citizens, as she shares stories connected to Charter Oak advertising items and photos.
Since this is an informal gathering, feel free to share any items that you may have in “your” collection. Copies of Nadine’s latest book will be available for purchase.
Refreshments will be offered by the Charter Oak Friends of the Library.
