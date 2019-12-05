On Saturday, Nov. 9, the MVAOCOU Varsity and JV Quiz Bowl teams headed to Ida Grove to compete in their first tournament of the season.
Both teams proved to be too tough for their opponents from the start and went into the semi-finals and finals ranked number one.
The MVAOCOU Varsity and JV teams were able to go undefeated the entire tournament to place first in both the Varsity and JV Brackets at the OABCIG Invitational. The varsity team outscored their opponents 1,115 points to 505 points for the day. The teams headed to the Boyer Valley next.
Varsity members on Saturday were Max Steffes, Dawson Bolinger, Sydney Fundermann, and Camric Hamann. JV members were Cameron Cox, Emma Heck, and Shelby Davis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.