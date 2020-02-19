On Monday, Feb. 10, the jazz choir from MVAOCOU High School, also known as the MVAOCOU Tune Squad, traveled to Alta to participate in the State Jazz Choir Festival.
This year’s festival was held in nine different locations across the state of Iowa. After months of preparation, the Tune Squad had a great first performance of the vocal jazz season and earned a Division I rating from a panel of three judges for the fourth year in a row.
They performed three songs – “Now’s the Time” with soloists Abbi Boysen, Marcus Pegram, Sydney Welte, Lindsey Sisco and Emily Kovarna on vocal percussion; “Solitude” with soloist Sydney Fundermann; and “Virtual Insanity” with soloists Lindsey Sisco, Abbi Boysen, Ellen Mallory, Sydney Welte and Emily Kovarna on vocal percussion.
The Tune Squad will also be competing in the following contests this jazz season – Shake the Lakes in Spirit Lake on Feb. 22, Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival in Sioux City on Feb. 25, Reiver Jazz Choir Festival in Council Bluffs on March 12, and the Coyote Jazz Festival in Vermillion on March 17. The team then hopes to qualify for and defend their 2019 Class 2A State Championship at the 2020 Iowa Vocal Jazz Championships in Des Moines on March 24.
Brian Smeltzer is in his 15th year of directing this group. Best of luck as they continue their season.
