The MVAOCOU High School Student Council is a very active group of kids who have things planned year-round.
Kathy Scholl, Student Council advisor, said they are a pretty close group of kids. When in school, Scholl meets with the “Exec Council” every week, either in an Exec Council meeting or a full Student Council meeting.
“These kids have things planned pretty much year-round, so we couldn’t just drop it all and walk away,” Scholl said.
They didn’t want the COVID-19 break slow them down, so they came up with a way to meet through social distancing as they got together on Zoom on April 1.
“They were excited to see each other, and I was excited to see them also,” Scholl said.
At first, the group just chatted about “life” and what’s been happening in the world.
Scholl said the focus of the meeting was to talk about school when it resumes, they asked Mr. Dougherty and Mr. Thelander about prom and graduation.
The group then brainstormed ways to do Student Council elections this spring.
“We’d been thinking of doing a different process for Student Council elections, so this needed to be discussed,” Scholl said. “They know, as leaders, that they can’t stop just because we aren’t in school.”
They also talked about the March Madness Mentor Dodgeball Tournament that was left unfinished.
“We had about 22 members on our first Zoom, not quite as many on our second zoom,” Scholl added.
The Student Council is now going to meet every Monday to keep things rolling and to just say hello.
