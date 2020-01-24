The MVAOCOU Student Council helped raise awareness for the American Heart Association as they hosted a “Wear Red” night on Jan. 10. During the week, the student council sold cookies and the students did Penny Wars between the classes. At the basketball game against Kingsley-Pierson, the student council sold AHA t-shirts and blood pressure checks were provided. The basketball players wore the AHA t-shirts during their pre-game warm-ups. Through all of their fundraising activities, the MVAOCOU Student Council raised just over $1,200 for the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.