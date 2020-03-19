The MVAOCOU Rams track team is having raffle. This year they are raffling Heinse Hamburger (four prizes-25 one pound packages) and Iowa vs. UNI football tickets (two sets of two tickets). The winner will be announced at the Runnin’ with the Rams 5K. Due to the Coronovirus, the 7th Annual Runnin’ with the Rams 5K (scheduled for March 27) will be postponed until a later day.
For more information email Scott Breyfogle at sbreyfogle@mvaoschool.org
