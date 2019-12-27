On Saturday, Dec. 7, the MVAOCOU Varsity Quiz Bowl team headed to Lawton to compete in the Western Valley Conference Quiz Bowl Tournament.
The team once again proved to be too tough for their opponents from the start and went into the semi-finals and finals ranked number one.
The MVAOCOU Varsity team was able to go undefeated the entire tournament to place first.
The varsity team outscored their opponents 1,890 points to 770 points for the day. Scores for the matches were as follows:
• MVAOCOU 340 / Woodbury Central 150
• MVAOCOU 390 / Lawton-Bronson 145
• MVAOCOU 280 / Westwood 90
• MVAOCOU 310 / OABGIC 70
• Semi-Finals – MVAOCOU 310 / OABCIG 100
• Finals – MVAOCOU 260 / Woodbury Central 215
The MVAOCOU Varsity Quiz Bowl team will head to Buena Vista next to see which teams from the area will compete on television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.