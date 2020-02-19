On Saturday, Feb. 8, the MVAOCOU Varsity Quiz Bowl team that includes Blake Paulsen, Sydney Fundermann, Max Steffes, Dawson Bolinger, and Camric Hamann competed in a Quiz Bowl tournament at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
Junior Varsity members Cameron Cox and Emma Heck came along to support the team.
At the beginning of the morning, Jay Winter, the head of the Quiz Bowl League, said a few words in memory of Ann Cox, the MVAOCOU Quiz Bowl team’s advisor who recently passed in January, and the group had a moment of silence. It was also announced that they will be naming the small group coaches award in memory of Ann Cox.
Throughout the rest of the day, the MVAOCOU team competed in four different rounds of competition. They won three out of the four rounds and will be moving on to the televised competition that will also be taking place at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
The team’s first round of the televised tournament will be taking place on Feb. 27.
