By Jenna Comes
MVAOCOU High School will celebrate Homecoming the week of Sept. 8-13. The Student Council is excited to announce there are some big changes coming to Homecoming 2019.
Activities will kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 5-6:15 p.m., with a community BBQ at the high school in Mapleton. Coronation will follow the BBQ at 6:30 p.m. in the MVAOCOU gym. The 2019 royalty will be introduced, along with the crowning of the king and queen.
The 2019 MVAOCOU Homecoming Court includes senior queen candidates Abbi Boysen, Cameron Brenner, Ellen Mallory, Lindsey Sisco, Lexi Weber. The senior king candidates are Weston Beeson, Dylan Blake, Cayden Henderson, Kryan Morrow, and Blake Paulsen.
The attendants include juniors Ben Schram and Hannah Bohm, sophomores Gaige Elwell and Teresa Johnson, and freshmen Kolby Scott and Emily Kovarna.
The Ram Pride Award for MVAO and COU will be handed out. The football jersey auction will be at 7 p.m. Concluding the first day of activities will be powder puff football at 8 p.m., under the lights of the football field.
The Student Council invites residents of all communities that make up the MVAOCOU High School – Anthon, Oto, Rodney, Danbury, Castana, Mapleton,
Ute, Soldier, and Charter Oak to get involved with Homecoming 2019.
Another new event for Homecoming 2019 is the addition of a parade. The parade will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, starting at 1:30 p.m. It will go from the MVAOCOU High School to downtown Mapleton on Main St. where there will be a downtown community pep rally.
To sign your business up to have a float in the Homecoming parade, contact Kathy Scholl by email: kscholl@mvaoschool.org or phone: 712-898-9179.
The high school Student Council has decided on the following dress-up days for the high school:
• Monday: Hunting for a Win – come dressed and ready for a hunting trip (camo).
• Tuesday: MVAOCOU’s future is bright – come dressed in bright/neon colors.
• Wednesday: Class Color Day – wear your classes designated color.
• Thursday: U.S. OF YAY – wear your red, white, and blue.
• Friday: Ram Pride Day – wear our school colors and Ram Wear.
Elementary Centers will be sending out notes for adjusted dress up days.
On Monday, Sept. 9, high school students will decorate the school hallways, flags, and working on floats.
Thursday, Sept. 12, there will be a bonfire/victory pole following the volleyball game.
Iron Man and Class Games will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 1:30 p.m., in the high school gym.
The Rams will face West Monona on the football field on Friday, Sept. 13. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. The high school homecoming dance will follow the game.
Other high school sporting activities during Homecoming week include a junior varsity football game at Lawton on Monday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m. The MVAOCOU volleyball team will travel to Correctionville on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Rams will host Boyer Valley in volleyball action on Thursday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. and the cross country team will compete in Holstein on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Come out to support the MVAOCOU Rams during Homecoming 2019.
The Charter Oak-Ute School will also be celebrating Homecoming the week of Sept. 9-13. The theme is ‘“Hakunta Matata” No Worries. We smell a victory in the air.” Their dress-up days are as followed:
• Monday: Snow White & The 7 Dwarfs – pick a dwarf and dress like them.
• Tuesday: Monsters, Inc. – dress like any monster you want to be.
• Wednesday: Inside Out (Color Day) – dress in your class assigned color.
• Thursday: The Little Mermaid & Lilo & Stitch – it’s beach dress up day.
• Friday: The Aristocats – dress like a BobCAT day.
