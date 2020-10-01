Homecoming 2020 activities at MVAOCOU High School got underway on Sunday, Sept. 27, with the community BBQ, coronation, and jersey auction.
During the Coronation, Brady Seuntjens and Hannah Bohm were crowned the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen.
Activities will continue through the week with dress-up days, games for the high school students, and the parade/pep rally.
The 2020 Homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will go from the MVAOCOU High School Athletic Complex around town, ending back at the complex. Following the parade, there will be a pep rally at the high school football grandstands.
To sign your business up to have a float in the Homecoming parade, contact Kathy Scholl by email at kscholl@mvaoschool.org or by phone/text at 712-898-9179.
Powder puff football will be played under the lights following the pep rally.
If raining, powder puff football will be held on Friday afternoon, and the parade will be on Friday evening before the football game.
Iron Man and Class Games will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, in the afternoon at the high school. There will also be student activities at the football field after the football game.
The Rams will face Treynor on the football field on Friday, Oct. 2. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. For those who can’t make the game, you can listen to the game live at theramcast.com.
The Student Council invites residents of all communities that make up the MVAOCOU High School – Anthon, Oto, Rodney, Danbury, Castana, Mapleton, Ute, Soldier, and Charter Oak to get involved with Homecoming 2020. Please remember to social distance when attending all activities.
Make sure to check the school Facebook page “MVAO Community School District” for announcements if anything changes due to weather or other circumstances.
