MVAOCOU High School will celebrate Homecoming the week of Sept. 27 through Oct. 2.
Activities will kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 27, as the high school students will be decorating the school hallways in the afternoon.
A popular event during last year’s Homecoming was the community BBQ, and the community BBQ is back and will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the high school athletic complex in Mapleton. Coronation will follow the BBQ at 7 p.m.
This year, coronation will be held at the high school football field with the jersey auction to follow. If raining, the plan is to have all activities at the high school with masks.
The 2020 royalty will be introduced, along with the crowning of the king and queen.
The 2020 MVAOCOU Homecoming Court includes senior queen candidates Hannah Bohm, Katy Krohn, Loryn Schultz, and Emily Trucke. The senior king candidates are Dawson Gress, Brady Seuntjens, Jamison Thies, and Dallas Weed.
The attendants include juniors Keely Kuhlmann and Tayen Cornelius, sophomores Katie Brenner and Jaxson Welte, and freshmen Claire Weber and Thomas Sisco.
The Student Council invites residents of all communities that make up the MVAOCOU High School – Anthon, Oto, Rodney, Danbury, Castana, Mapleton, Ute, Soldier, and Charter Oak to get involved with Homecoming 2020. Please remember to social distance when attending all activities.
The high school Student Council has decided on the following dress-up days for the high school:
• Monday: Jersey Day.
• Tuesday: Country vs. Country Club.
• Wednesday: Ahhh Freak Out (Tie-Dye).
• Thursday: Class Color Day.
• Friday: Ram Pride Day – wear our school colors and Ram Wear.
Elementary Centers and Middle School will be sending out notes for adjusted dress-up days.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the high school students will be having games during mentor time.
Another popular event last year was the Homecoming parade. The 2020 Homecoming parade will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, starting at 6:30 p.m. It will go from the MVAOCOU High School Athletic Complex around town, ending back at the complex. Following the parade, there will be a pep rally at the high school football grandstands.
To sign your business up to have a float in the Homecoming parade, contact Kathy Scholl by email: kscholl@mvaoschool.org or phone/text: 712-898-9179.
Powder puff football will be played under the lights following the pep rally.
If raining, powder puff football will be held on Friday afternoon, and the parade will be on Friday evening before the football game.
Iron Man and Class Games will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, in the afternoon at the high school. There will also be student activities at the football field after the football game.
The Rams will face Treynor on the football field on Friday, Oct. 2. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. For those who can’t make the game, you can listen to the game live at theramcast.com.
Other high school sporting activities during Homecoming week include a junior varsity football game at Onawa on Monday, Sept. 28, at 6 p.m. The MVAOCOU cross country team will travel to Denison on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Come out to support the MVAOCOU Rams during Homecoming 2020.
Make sure to check the school Facebook page “MVAO Community School District” for announcements if anything changes due to weather or other circumstances.
-------
The Charter Oak-Ute will also be celebrating Homecoming the week of Sept. 28 through Oct 2. The theme this year is “Music to My Ears.” Their dress-up days are as followed:
• Monday, Sept. 28: The Lazy Song Day – Wear your pajamas to school.
• Tuesday, Sept. 29: Colors of the Wind – Wear your class color t-shirt.
• Wednesday, Sept. 30: Western Songs Day – Wear your favorite country outfit.
• Thursday, Oct. 1: Blast From the Past – Throwback Thursday.
• Friday, Oct. 2: Bobcat Day! Get all jazzed up and wear Bobcat blue.
