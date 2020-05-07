Cody Rosburg, a senior student of MVAOCOU High School, was recently awarded the prestigious $10,000 WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship.
Roseburg, who is a WoodmenLife member, submitted an application highlighting his grades, activities, and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.
Rosburg, the son of Russell and Heather Rosburg, is active in Future Farmers of America, 4-H, and his local WoodmenLife chapter. He plans on attending Western Iowa Tech Community College to obtain his Associates degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology.
“Cody was chosen as a recipient of this scholarship because he embodies all that WoodmenLife stands for,” said WoodmenLife President and CEO, Patrick L. Dees. “We are honored to recognize that dedication and help him realize his dream of furthering his education with this scholarship.”
The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide range of valuable extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.
Since starting the scholarship program in 2017, WoodmenLife has awarded $1.78 million in scholarships to more than 3,000 students who are furthering their education at trade schools, colleges or universities. This year, the program will award 625 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000.
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization and its members share a commitment to family, community, and country.
