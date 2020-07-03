MVAOCOU graduation for the Class of 2020 will be Sunday, July 12, at 2 p.m., in the high school gymnasium in Mapleton.
“There are still some restrictions and parameters that we must put in place, but the good news is we ARE having a graduation, and it will be indoors,” said MVAO Superintendent Jeff Thelander. “Due to seating capacity restrictions, only parents, step-parents, and guardians of the graduates can attend this year’s ceremony.”
Siblings, grandparents, extended family, and friends can live-stream the graduation ceremony on the school’s Facebook page (MVAO Community School District). Doors will open for the 2020 graduates and parents/guardians at 1 p.m. Specific details related to arrival, seating, and safety precautions have been sent to the seniors and their families.
Senior Lindsey Sisco is excited for graduation and is looking forward to seeing all of her classmates again (and not through a screen).
“It’s going to be so nice that we can be together in the gym, even if not all our family will be there,” Sisco said.
Nikki Ford’s daughter, Mia Welte, is a senior. Ford said she was happy they moved graduation to July as it was the safer option.
“I’m excited they are still doing something to acknowledge the seniors,” she said.
Ford said that not being able to go to prom was pretty hard on Mia, but she didn’t have any problems finishing her classes online.
“I’m looking forward to being able to recognize her for all she has done and being a senior,” Ford said.
Christina Davis’s daughter, Shelby Davis, is also a senior. She said it’s going to be hard not to have a normal ceremony but added that it will be nice for Shelby to have some finalization of her senior year. Davis said it’s going to be hard for Shelby’s siblings not to be there.
It’s been anything but a normal ending for the MVAOCOU seniors leading up to graduation. Schools in Iowa were closed on March 16 and remained closed for the rest of the school year. Seniors finished their final quarter of high school online and missed out on a number of activities and events. On March 16, there were only 23 case of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Davis said, “At first, it was very emotional, but it has gotten easier because we understand why we are making all of these changes.”
MVAOCOU’s original graduation date was Sunday, May 17. On this day, the number of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases grew to 14,651.
What Sisco missed the most about the end of her senior year was the music competitions (state jazz choir and state jazz band) and this year’s musical.
While Kolby Nutt is excited to start his new life of starting college, he said graduation will be a little sad.
“I’m really going to miss Maple Valley. I love that place,” Nutt said. “A number of memories have been made there.”
He has missed spending time with his friends and seeing the teachers every day.
“It’s kind of crazy how this whole pandemic has happened,” he added. “I’m going to miss making people’s day and bring a smile to their faces down the hallways.”
MVAOCOU graduation will begin with a processional of the graduates. The program will consist of a student speech, the class song played over the sound system, and recognition of scholarships, special awards, and honors.
“We will then conclude the ceremony with the traditional diploma presentation,” Thelander said. “Each student will have his/her name called, will come forward to receive a diploma, and then will have a designated place for an individual picture to be taken.”
After the ceremony, the graduates will depart in a recessional line back out of the west gym doors.
“We cannot have a receiving line, but we encourage our graduates and our parents to walk down to the football field for a cap throwing and more pictures,” Thelander said.
The school is asking for graduates to be on the field and parents to sit in the football stands to remain socially distanced during the outdoor cap throwing as best as possible.
Thelander said, “We are excited for this day ahead, and we look forward to celebrating graduation with our seniors and senior parents! While we cannot have a full gym, we invite everyone to join us on our Facebook page for a live-streaming of the entire graduation ceremony. GO RAMS!”
As these “soon to be” high school graduates receive their diplomas, preparing for college has been “non-traditional,” too.
Ford said getting things ready for college hasn’t been as hands-on, as a lot of it was done through emails.
Davis said Shelby had her mind made up to attend Iowa Lakes Community College before COVID-19 arrived. Shelby had a Zoom meeting with the college admissions counselors to sign up for classes.
“That was definitely different,” Davis said.
Nutt registered for classes at Wayne State College through a Zoom meeting. He will be majoring in elementary education.
Sisco visited the South Dakota State University campus last fall and decided that is where she wanted to go. In early June, she had virtual orientation and got all of her classes figured out.
“Now it’s just a matter of how it will be when we get on campus (safety procedures),” Sisco said. For now, she is focused on making summer the best it can be.
