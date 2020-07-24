Sixty-one students from Maple Valley Anthon Oto Charter Oak Ute High School received diplomas on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020, during commencement at the MVAOCOU High School gymnasium in Mapleton. Attired in black robes and maroon robes, wearing a carnation, the graduates received their diplomas from MVAO school board president, Dale Wimmer, and COU school board president, Randy Weed. MVAO Superintendent, Jeff Thelander, presented the class. The class of 2020 selected the class motto, “Senior Skip Day Champions.”
The senior address was given by Ellen Mallory.
Eight juniors, selected by the senior class, served as honory ushers. Hannah Bohm, Abi Coleman, Katy Krohn, Loryn Schultz, Camric Hamann, Dawson Gress, Ben Schram, and Dallas Weed.
Dan Dougherty, high school principal, presented the following awards:
Students graduating Magna Cum Laude: Weston Beeson, Dylan Blake, Abbi Boysen, Cameron Brenner, Kenedee Bubke, Zach Craig, Avery Ehlers, Sydney Fundermann, Sam Henschen, Katie Klockgether, Ellen Mallory, Blake Paulsen, Cody Rosburg, Lindsey Sisco, Makenzie Smith, Max Steffes, Maria Swanson, Lexi Weber, Mitchell Weed, and Sydney Welte
Students graduating Cum Laude: Alexia Adkins, Logan Blume, Madison Boyle, Austin Clarke, Shelby Davis, Drew Gothier, Cayden Henderson, Reata Hoy, Claire Mikkelson, Landon Mohr, Kolby Nutt, Brianna Templeton, Mia Welte, and Colby Wunschel
National Honor Society Members: Weston Beeson , Abbi Boysen, Cameron Brenner, Sydney Fundermann, Katie Klockgether, Ellen Mallory, Claire Mikkelson, Kolby Nutt, Blake Paulsen, Cody Rosburg, Lindsey Sisco, Max Steffes, Maria Swanson, Lexi Weber, Mitchell Weed, and Sydney Welte
Current Gold Club Members:
1 Year Members: Madison Dorale, Sam Henschen, Reata Hoy, Colby Wunschel
2 Year Members: Madison Boyle and Kolby Nutt
3 Year Members: Weston Beeson, Dylan Blake, Abbi Boysen, Cameron Brenner, Kenedee Bubke, Zach Craig, Avery Ehlers, Sydney Fundermann, Katie Klockgether, Ellen Mallory, Claire Mikkelson, Blake Paulsen, Cody Rosburg, Makenzie Smith, Maxwell Steffes, Maria Swanson, Lexi Weber, Mitchell Weed, and Sydney Welte
President’s Academic Excellence Awards: Weston Beeson, Abbi Boyson, Zach Craig, Avery Ehlers, Cody Rosburg, Max Steffes, and Mitchell Weed
Bernie Saggau Award: Kolby Nutt
MVAOCOU High School Faculty Citizenship Awards: Blake Paulsen and Abbi Boysen
Iowa Bar Association American Citizenship Award: Ellen Mallory
Military Enlistment Recognition:
Hunter Ritter—is enlisting with the Air Force, in the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing.
Mitchell Weed—is enlisting with the United States Marine Corps
Austin Clarke—is enlisting with the United States Marine Corps
These graduates were also presented the following scholarships and awards:
Alexia Adkins is awarded the Board Scholarship from Western Iowa Technical Community College.
Weston Beeson has earned the Catholic Daughters of America Holy Rosary Court #1602 Scholarship, Ortner Foundation Scholarship, and the Siouxland Sports Club Scholarship.
Dylan Blake is receiving the L.A. Amundson/Valley Bank Scholarship, MVAO Foundation Lifetime Member Scholarship, Ortner Foundation Scholarship, a WIPCO Scholarship and a scholarship from Western Iowa Municipal Electric Association and Mapleton Municipal Electric.
Dawson Bolinger is awarded the Board Scholarship from Western Iowa Tech Community College.
Madison Boyle has earned the Alvis Wessling Memorial Scholarship, the First Cooperative Association Scholarship, A.G.& Rosalee Ireland Scholarship, Nieman Ranch Scholarship, Rachel & Lloyd Olson Scholarship Trust, Ortner Foundation Scholarship, and the MVAO Foundation Scholarship.
Abbi Boysen is awarded the Alvis Wessling Memorial Scholarship, a First State Bank Scholarship, the Bob Peterson-Helping Young Adults Be All That They Can Be Scholarship, the MVAO Foundation Scholarship, George Schuyler Memorial DRAWS Scholarship, Ortner Foundation Scholarship, the Rachel & Lloyd Olson Scholarship Trust, Woodbury County Rural Electrical Cooperative Scholarship, and from the University of South Dakota, the Coyote Commitment Scholarship.
Cameron Brenner is receiving the Vesper Lodge Scholarship, Monona County Farm Bureau Scholarship, Bob Peterson-Helping Young Adults Be All That They Can Be Scholarship, the MVAO Foundation Scholarship, the Mapleton Rotary Club Scholarship, the Ortner Foundation Scholarship, Rachel & Lloyd Olson Scholarship Trust, and the L.A. Amundson/Valley Bank Scholarship. Cameron is the Wendy´s Heisman School Winner and has earned recognition through the Youth Salute Program. From Iowa State University, the Gilberte L. Baker Scholarship and the Liberal Arts and Sciences Excellence Scholarship.
Kenedee Bubke has earned the L.A. Amundson/Valley Bank Scholarship and a First State Bank Scholarship.
Zach Craig is awarded the Alvis Wessling Memorial Scholarship, the Bob Peterson – Helping Young Adults Be All They Can Be, the Ortner Foundation Scholarship, and from Morningside College, the Dean Scholarship and the Golf Athletic Grant.
Shelby Davis is receiving the Monona County Cattlemen Association Scholarship.
Madison Dorale has earned the Sioux Valley Sports Club Scholarship, the Bob Peterson-Helping Young Adults Be All That They Can Be Scholarship, and from Iowa Central, the Student Merit Scholarship.
Avery Ehlers has earned the L.A. Amundson/Valley Bank Scholarship, St. John’s Methodist Church scholarship, MVAO Foundation Lifetime Member Scholarship, and from Iowa State University, the ISU Grant Scholarship, ISU True Scholar Scholarship, and the Wayne F. Jones Scholarship.
Sydney Fundermann is receiving a First State Bank Scholarship.
Drew Gothier is receiving the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation and the MVAO Foundation Raffle Scholarship.
Jade Hadley is awarded the Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship, the Woodbury County Cattlemen Association Scholarship, and the Woodbury County Farm Bureau Scholarship.
Maggie Hamman is wearing a red cord in recognition for being a Donor of Distinction from LifeServe Blood Center.
Cayden Henderson has earned the 1431 Student Scholar Award, Catholic Daughters of America Holy Rosary Court #1602 Scholarship, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, MVAO Foundation Lifetime Member Scholarship, the Ortner Foundation Scholarship, and the Sioux Valley Sports Club Scholarship.
Sam Henschen is wearing a red cord in recognition for being a Donor of Distinction from LifeServe Blood Center.
Katie Klockgether is receiving the United Bank of Iowa Scholarship, the Younkers Farm Aid Scholarship and from Iowa State University, the Hixon Opportunity Award.
Benjamin Kovarna has earned the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Ellen Mallory is awarded the American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship, the Girls State Scholarship, the Cory Neddermeyer Memorial Scholarship, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Claire Mikkelson is wearing a red cord in recognition for being a Donor of Distinction from LifeServe Blood Center.
Kolby Nutt is receiving the WIATEL Scholarship, the MVAO Education Association Scholarship, and the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship. Kolby is the 2020 recipient of the Bernie Saggau Award.
Kade Ohlmeier is wearing a red cord in recognition for being a Donor of Distinction from LifeServe Blood Center.
Blake Paulsen is awarded the Ann & Philip McGarr Scholarship, the MVAO Foundation Lifetime Member Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Cody Rosburg is awarded the Woodmen Life Forward Focus Scholarship, WIPCO Scholarship, FFA National/Iowa Interstate Railroad Ltd Scholarship, Monona County Farm Bureau Scholarship, and the Monona County 4-H Scholarship. Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship, Rachel & Lloyd Olson Scholarship Trust. Cody has earned recognition as a Governor’s Scholar and is MVAOCOU’s Best of Class for KCAU-TV. From Western Iowa Tech Community College, the Valedictorian Scholarship and College Now Scholarship.
Lindsey Sisco has earned the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Makenzie Smith has received the Crawford County Cattlemen Scholarship and the AKSARBEN Scholarship.
Max Steffes has earned the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, the Ortner Foundation Scholarship, Rachel & Lloyd Olson Scholarship Trust, and from Iowa State University, the Forever Scholar Scholarship.
Ethan Streck is receiving the Monona County Cattlemen Scholarship and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Maria Swanson is awarded the First Security Bank Scholarship, L.A. Amundson/Valley Bank Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Brianna Templeton is wearing a red cord in recognition for being a Donor of Distinction from LifeServe Blood Center.
Lexi Weber has earned the Alvis Wessling Memorial Scholarship, First State Bank Scholarship, Grand Lodge Scholarship, the Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship. From Briar Cliff University, the Annual Endowment Scholarship and the Academic and Athletic Scholarship for Dance and Track.
Mitchell Weed has earned the Boys State Cord Recognition and the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
Mia Welte is receiving a First State Bank Scholarship.
Sydney Welte is receiving the United Bank of Iowa Scholarship, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Foundation Scholarship, an Ortner Foundation Scholarship, and a scholarship from Western Iowa Municipal Electric Association and the City of Anthon.
Jacob Welte has earned the Ortner Foundation Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.