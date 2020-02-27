Fourteen students in MVAOCOU’s Chapter of Business Professionals of America traveled to Des Moines Feb. 16-18 for the annual State Leadership Conference.
On Sunday, Feb. 16, Opening Ceremonies kicked off the conference and got students excited to compete. Following Opening Ceremonies, students began their competitions, which ran from 3 p.m. on Sunday until 9 p.m. on Monday.
Students were involved in a variety of individual and team competitions, some of which were computer-based (spreadsheets, word processing, desktop publishing, office systems, etc.), presentations (extemporaneous speech, parliamentary procedures, economic research, interview skills), and tests (business law, personal financial management, accounting).
Students participated in state-officer elections the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 19, where they caucused for BPA’s new state officer team, and an awards ceremony was held to conclude the event.
The following students qualified to attend the National Leadership Conference on May 5-9 in Washington D.C.:
• Parliamentary Procedure Team: 1st Place - Ellen Mallory, Abbi Boysen, Blake Paulsen, and Maria Swanson.
• Video Production Team: 2nd Place - Cadence Koenigs and Ashlyn Blake.
• Fundamental Word Processing: 3rd Place – Leah Parker.
The Iowa Business Professionals of America recognized several members who consistently go above and beyond to improve their chapters and represent BPA across Iowa. Abbi Boysen of MVAOCOU was one of the Outstanding Chapter member winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.