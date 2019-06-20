A Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Service Award Program for Maple Valley – Anthon Oto staff was held on Friday, May 31, at the MVAO High School Commons in Mapleton.
The program included a Service Awards Brunch at 8 a.m. where retiring staff members were honored. This included Jody Walsh, Jane Ellis, Steve Howland, and Denny Muckey.
Also recognized during the program were:
• 10-Year Employees – Kathy Scholl, Kay Ingram, Josh Benson, Caroline Barnes, Brenda Croghan.
• 20-Year Employees – Julie Bollig, Holly Phillips.
• 30-Year Employee – Cindy Herrick, Lynette Larson, Jill Swanson.
