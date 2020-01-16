The MVAO students at Mapleton Elementary attended their Second Quarter Reading Celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Starting off the assembly, Mrs. Larson’s second grade class shared “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids” with the rest of the student body. Next, Mrs. Paulsen’s fifth graders shared diamante poems centered around winter words.
After the class presentations, Mrs. Oberreuter announced the library reading awards. Students were acknowledged for reaching certain point levels on our Accelerated Reader system. All students reaching these levels were allowed to pick out a book.
The Second Quarter Top 10 Readers were announced, and the students received certificates.
To finish the afternoon, the students who participated in our Winter Break Reading Bingo and returned their forms were acknowledged.
