“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” -Frederick Douglass
Working On Math Skills
Here are a list of websites for working with your child on basic math facts (mainly flashcards). These websites are more appropriate for students in grades 2 and up:
• https://www.varsitytutors.com/aplusmath/flashcards
• https://www.math-drills.com/flashcards.php
• https://www.helpingwithmath.com/resources/oth_flashcards.htm
Flashcard practice for addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and algebra.
Place Value Card Game
This game is played with cards from 1 to 9 from a deck of cards. Players draw a card at a time and try to create the largest 5-digit number possible. As each card is drawn, the player puts the card down (in the ten thousands place, thousands place, hundreds place, tens place, and ones place. Once the cards are put in place, they cannot be moved. The player with the largest 5-digit number wins.
Working On Time
Keep track of activities done in a 24 hour time period. Have your child chart time spent: sleeping, eating, playing, reading, and going to school. Measure a strip of paper that is 24 inches long. Let each inch represent 1 hour. Color in the number of hours for each activity, using a different color for each activity.
