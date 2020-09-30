MVAO and MVAOCOU High School announced earlier this month the launch of new phone app: MVAO Community Schools, IA.
Dan Dougherty, MVAOCOU High School Principal, saw the Apptegy vendor booth while attending a School Administrators of Iowa conference last summer and said it looked very interesting.
Dougherty found out that Charter Oak-Ute had been using it, so he brought back the information to Superintendent Jeff Thelander.
“We moved to a new website late this summer after Mr. Dougherty brought information back about the features of the Apptegy website,” Thelander said. “One of the things we liked most about Apptegy was it offered this personal school app to coincide with the website.”
Apptegy developed the app as they are also the company who designed the new website.
The app features live news feeds, event updates, athletics and activity schedules, daily breakfast and lunch menus, access to all district documents, and important daily notifications.
“It is geared toward everyone who has a vested interest in our school district,” Thelander said. “Our district information is now at the fingertips of all our app users. It makes everything more convenient to access.”
Dougherty said, “Everything is right there on the app. We all joke about ‘there is an app for that.’ but now if you want to know about an event, what's for lunch, or email a teacher, there really is an app for that now!”
He added it is really important for parents and students, as well as community members to be able to know what's going on in the school by using their phone, rather than having to rely on a computer to access the website.
One of the things Thelander likes about the new website and app is that they will directly link to all of school’s social media.
“Mrs. Sass and her students do a phenomenal job of updating and
curating our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages, and they will also play a large role in keeping our website updated and organized,” Thelander said. “The ability to streamline everything will promote consistent and timely messaging.”
Plus the app's design is really appealing.
“In this day and age, having a phone app where information can be accessed quickly and in one spot is a really big deal, and we want our students, staff, and community to have that type of access to everything pertinent to our school,” he said.
He added that he is especially excited to see what the students and staff will do in keeping the app updated and appealing. This app empowers more people in the school to communicate.
With the new app, Thelander said, it is "new," which means it will continue to evolve and grow as the school finds out what it can do with the app to best use it as a key tool for communication.
“We hope our community enjoys it as we know it will be an important tool for us to keep everyone connected and in the loop about all things MVAO and MVAOCOU,” Thelander said.
