The 43rd annual Northwest Iowa Choral Association’s Junior High Honor Choir took place on Nov. 5 at the Storm Lake Community High School in Storm Lake. The Treble Clef Choir was directed by Sara Langdon from Papillin Middle School in Papillion, Neb., and the accompanist for the Treble Clef choir was Jacob Pedersen from OABC-IG. The guest director for the Bass Clef Choir was Hunter Boe from Norris High School in Firth, Neb., and the accompanist for the Bass Clef Choir was Chris Miller Sioux City North Middle School in Sioux City.
There were 38 schools participating in the Honor Choir event this year with over 500 talented junior high singers in the choirs. The MVAO Middle School students who were chosen to be in the Northwest Iowa Honor Choir were:
• Sopranos – Jesenia Carranza, Ashlyn Davis, Myia Dean-Byas, Jocelynn Maier, Paige Schmidt, Claire Weber.
• Altos – Renae Cowgill, AuStynne Gigaroa, Lizzie Hamann.
• Tenors – Kyle Adkins and Logan Reed.
• Basses – Jacob Mitchell and Thomas Sisco.
The day was spent learning new music literature, new vocal techniques, and fine-tuning their performance skills for the evening concert. The program songs for the Bass Clef Choir included “Boatmen Stomp,” “Come Travel With Me,” and “Nine Hundred Miles.”
The program songs for the Treble Clef Choir included “All My Heart Shall Sing With Joy,” “Bashana Haba’ah,” and “A Million Dreams.”
The combined Bass and Treble Clef choirs performed “Amazing.”
