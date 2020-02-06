On Friday, Jan. 24, approximately 38 students competed in a spelling bee during a middle school assembly at 8:45 A.M. in Anthon at the middle school. Spellers were fifth-eighth grade students who volunteered in their grade. Each grade then had a contest to pick ten students to be in the spelling bee. The winning contestants received a multi-grade list in December before the winter break and were encouraged to review it. Then on January 24, at 8:45 A.M., the students drew their spelling order and prepared for the challenge in front of all 5-8th grade students and any parents or community members that would attend.
The contestants were excited as they waited to begin. At 8:51 after the last speller was in place, Mr. Jeff Thelander, our superintendent and the MC for the day, welcomed the audience and went over the rules.
Then Level One began. Everyone spelled the word correctly in Level One. As the levels continue, the number of competitors on the stage declined, so by Level 5 there were about half of the participants still on stage.
Eventually, there were five spellers on stage: Madison Behrens, Jaydon Putzier, Jasmine Schaffer, Harrison Spicer, and Alex Wonder. Madison, Jaydon, and Alex each missed a word in the 10th level. That left Harrison and Jasmine on stage trying to spell better than the other. Then Harrison misspelled the word benevolent, and Madison correctly spelled her word, acknowledge. Madison had to spell one more word correctly from the next round to be declared the winner. She spelled ceramic correctly and was declared the winner.
The final results were 3rd place, Madison Behrens; 2nd place, Harrison Spicer; and 1st place, Jasmine Schaffer. Each of the winners received a medal. Congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated.
