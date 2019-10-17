Throughout the summer, members of the MVAO FFA Chapter competed at three different livestock judging contests.
Shelby Davis, Katie Klockgether, Delayne Hart, and Cody Rosburg competed at the Monona County Fair in Onawa on July 12. Hart placed 10th and Klockgether placed ninth as individuals. Overall, they placed third as a team.
At the Crawford County Fair in Denison on July 24, the members that participated were Delayne Hart, Cody Rosburg, and Katie Klockgether. Hart placed sixth and Klockgether placed second as individuals. As a team, they received second place.
The members that competed at Crawford also went and competed at the Woodbury County Fair on July 31. Klockgether placed eighth as an individual, and the team also placed eighth.
Cody Rosburg, Adam Mitchell, and Jade Hadley competed in the District Livestock Judging contest at the Clay County Fair on Sept. 14. Adam Mitchell placed seventh place individual and the team placed eighth.
Congrats to the MVAO FFA livestock judging team and everyone who participated.
