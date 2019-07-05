On June 10, four members of the MVAO FFA Chapter headed to Cedar Rapids to compete in the State Nursery & Landscaping Contest. These members included Dallas Weed, Dawson Gress, Katie Klockgether, and Camric Hamman.
Along the four-hour drive to Cedar Rapids, we stopped at a few different places to practice identifying different trees, plants, and flowers. We stayed at a hotel in Cedar Rapids that night after playing mini golf as a small group bonding activity.
The next day, these four members headed to Kirkwood Community College to compete in the State Nursery & Landscaping Contest. After doing a variety of tests and identification individually while creating a landscaping layout and demonstrating different tools as a group, the team ended up taking seventh place overall.
Congratulations to the MVAO FFA Nursery & Landscaping team!
