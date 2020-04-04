The MVAO elementary teachers and staff hopped in their cars on Friday, March 27, to hold a parade for their students. They drove down the streets of Castana, Mapleton, and Danbury. The Anthon-Oto elementary teachers continued the parade though the streets of Oto and Anthon in the afternoon.
Sarah Schmidt, special education teacher, said she saw the idea on Facebook on March 21 and thought that it might be something the other staff would be interested in.
“I sent an interest text to the elementary teachers, asked administrators for approval, then set the date and time based on staff responses,” Schmidt said. “Everyone was on board and excited to do it. We had teachers get ahold of local EMS to help draw attention to our parade, and put it on the school Facebook page to help our students know that we would be coming by.”
Teachers never got the opportunity to tell their students goodbye, like a planned goodbye for a holiday, long weekend, or summer.
“When we sent them home on Friday (March 13), we thought it would be just for the weekend – two days. We never thought it would be for at least a month,” Schmidt said.
Fourth grade teacher Taylor McCall said teachers wanted to show their students that they care for them and recognize the change that has been made to our school system regarding COVID-19.
The parade was important to help with morale and to show the students that teachers and staff are thinking of them and missing them. The parade seemed like the perfect idea as it allowed teachers and staff to see the students while keeping social distancing.
“The teachers have been in touch with their students through supplemental work in the mail and online emails/apps,” McCall said. “But, it was great for the students to actually see all of the teachers come together to show that we are still here for them during this difficult time. We care for them inside and outside of school!”
Schmidt added, “I was missing my students faces, smiles, and interactions. I was sure my co-teachers were, too, along with our students.”
Those in the parade said it was so amazing to see all the students and community members waving, smiling, cheering, and hollering to them. People waved from Main Street, outside of their homes, and from their windows.
“The response from the students and community was truly overwhelming!” McCall said. “All of the teachers were so excited to actually see our students again! Our students showed enthusiasm by creating their own posters and signs to hold up as the teachers drove by.”
Many signs said, “I miss you!” and “Can’t wait to go back to school!”
“It was great to finally see their smiling faces with their families. There were so many smiles in our district today! The Teacher Parade was the best way we could come together as a community due to the circumstances,” McCall said.
Schmidt added, “Many teachers had tears in their eyes, myself included, as we went through the towns because it was exactly what we needed. It’s easy to get down in the dumps when we’ve been apart from others for so long. It made our hearts happy to see that our students and community are doing okay, and that we will come back together again, but that during this time we are all being safe.”
