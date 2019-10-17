On Thursday, Oct. 3, Mrs. Bollig, Mrs. Hanson, and Mrs. Vermeys took their first and second grade classes on a field trip to Sioux City. They attended the theatrical production of “Pinocchio” at Morningside College. This was a new experience for many of the students.
Following a picnic lunch at Sertoma Park, the group stopped to enjoy one of Sioux City’s historical landmarks.
The students learned that the Sgt. Floyd Monument is not a “big pencil,” but rather a burial marker from a very important expedition in our country’s history.
The group finished their trip with a stop at Sioux City Public Museum. The students enjoyed a film of Sioux City’s historical beginnings, as well as all the unique displays at the museum.
Each of the classes was also able to experience being archaeologists in the dinosaur dig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.