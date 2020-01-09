Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Superintendent’s Office, Mapleton
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications
B. Dropout Prevention Application/Resolution
C. Consideration of purchased services contract for technology
V. Discussion Items
A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar
B. Potential for Early Retirement Plan for 2019-2020 School Year
VI. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Consideration of 2020-2021 School Year Calendar
B. Consideration of 2020-2021 High School Registration Guide
C. Consideration of Early Retirement Plan
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Regular Board Meeting – Monday, February 10, 2019, 7:00 PM – Anthon
B. Joint Board Meeting with Charter Oak-Ute in Charter Oak- Monday, January 20, 2019 7:00 PM
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
