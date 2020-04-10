Monday, April 13, 2020,
7:00 PM
Middle School Library, Anthon Iowa
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
C. BUDGET HEARING of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Summary
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
C. Extension of Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy
D. Approval of Discretionary Leave for Effected Employees
E. 28E Agreements with Western Iowa Tech Community College 2020-2021
V. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Registration Fees/Meal Prices for 2020-2021
B. Appoint Child Abuse Investigators
C. Approval Master Certified Contract
D. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
E. Freshman Academy Schedule
F. Drivers’ Education Program for Summer 2020
VI. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, May 11, 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
B. Bus Supper – Rescheduled TBD due to COVID-19 Mitigation
VII. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
