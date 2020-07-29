Monday, August 3, 2020, 7 p.m.

MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa

Due to continued caution for COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the board meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. A limited number of seats will be available for guests.

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Discussion Item

A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation

III. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon

IV. Adjourn

