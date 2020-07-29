Monday, August 3, 2020, 7 p.m.
MVAO High School Library, Mapleton, Iowa
Due to continued caution for COVID-19 and physical distancing protocols, the board meeting will also be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. A limited number of seats will be available for guests.
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Discussion Item
A. MVAO Return to Learn Planning and Preparation
III. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, August 10, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Anthon
IV. Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.