Monday, June 8, 7 p.m., Middle School Library, Anthon, IA
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. Approval of 2020-2021 Fall Coaches
V. Discussion Items
A. Pandemic Response Planning for 2020-2021 School Year
VI. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Annual Secretary Treasurer Reports
B. Opening of New Fiscal Year
VII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, July 13, 2020 – 7:00 PM – in Mapleton
VIII. Adjourn
