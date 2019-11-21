Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.
Superintendent Office, Mapleton
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes, Attachment #1
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Review of Official Report of School Election Votes - School Board Secretary
V. Action Items
A. Dedication Signage for High School Gymnasium
B. Language for Student Activities for School Permit Eligibility
VI. Adjournment of Retiring Board (“Upon termination of office, each board member shall immediately surrender to his/her successor all books, papers, and moneys pertaining or belonging to the office” - Chapter 277.31)
NEW BOARD
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to order of New Board by President Pro-tem or Designee
B. Administration of the Oath of Office to Newly Elected Board Members by the Board Secretary
C. Election of the President/Vice-President of the New Board
D. Administration of the Oath of Office to the new Elected President/Vice-President by the Board Sec.
E. Approval of Agenda
II. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring
B. NWAEA Board of Directors Election
C. SBRC Allowable Growth
D. Student Teaching Agreement with Morningside College
E. Policy 210.2-Regular Meeting Time
F. Approval of Sharing Guidance Counselor with Charter Oak-Ute
G. Approval of Winter Coaches 2019-2020
III. Discussion Items
A. Dropout Prevention Report
IV. Reports
A. Administrator Reports
B. Parent-Teacher Conference Report
C. Certified Enrollment
D. ACT Report
V. Announcements
A. Next meeting – Will be in Anthon with December date to be set by board
VI. Adjourn
