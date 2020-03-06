Monday, March 9, 7 p.m.
Board Room, Mapleton
AGENDA:
I. Opening of Meeting
A. Call to Order
B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum
II. Communications
A. Public Forum
B. Correspondence
III. Consent Agenda
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Minutes Attachment #1
C. Financial Reports
D. General and Schoolhouse Bills
E. Activity Account
F. School Meal Program
IV. Action Items
A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hirings
B. Budget Presentation – Set Budget Hearing in April
C. Budget Guarantee Resolution
D. Approval of Summer 2020 Coaching Contracts
E. Approval of Census Resolution
F. Approval of 28E contracts with Western Iowa Tech
V. Discussion Items
A. Potential Handbook Changes
VI. Reports
A. Principal Reports
B. Parent Teacher Conference Report
VII. Future Agenda Item Requests
A. Budget Hearing and Adoption of Proposed Budget for next fiscal year
B. Approval Master Certified Contract
C. Non-Certified and Administrative Contracts
D. Faculty, Support Staff, Bus Driver, Athletic and Student Handbook Changes
E. Approval of Fall/Winter Coaching Contracts for 19-20
VIII. Announcements
A. Next Meeting – Monday, April 13, 2020– 7:00 PM – in Anthon
B. Bus Safety Supper – Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – 6:30 PM – Beef n Brew
IX. Adjourn
The board may continue to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.
Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes. Enclosures include background material for consideration by Board Members prior to and during the meeting.
