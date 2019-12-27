The students of Studio of Shawna Dose played at the Maple Heights Nursing Home on Dec. 8. Their performance was vastly enjoyed by the residents and families who attended. Pictured, from left to right, are, bottom row, Sadie Cameron (piano) and Sawyer Schmidt (piano). Middle row, Benjamin Meseck (violin) and Jaidyn Hardy (piano). Top row, Shawna Dose (teacher), Lindsey Sisco (piano), and Gabby Hamann (violin)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 27
-
Dec 28
-
Dec 29
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
-
Dec 31
Top 10 List
-
National Weather Service honors Missouri Valley man for years of service
-
Sheriff's office investigates rash of thefts from mailboxes
-
Flood-damaged properties to be burned or bulldozed
-
Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery
-
Thomas "T.J." Cich, Jr.
-
Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery
-
Horses give chase through Blair on Christmas Day
-
Riding with Santa: Family tradition brings smiles, Christmas cheer
-
Who is this couple?
-
Blair man arrested for meth possession following traffic stop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.