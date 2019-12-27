Piano students

The students of Studio of Shawna Dose played at the Maple Heights Nursing Home on Dec. 8. Their performance was vastly enjoyed by the residents and families who attended. Pictured, from left to right, are, bottom row, Sadie Cameron (piano) and Sawyer Schmidt (piano). Middle row, Benjamin Meseck (violin) and Jaidyn Hardy (piano). Top row, Shawna Dose (teacher), Lindsey Sisco (piano), and Gabby Hamann (violin)

