Pasta, Passion, and Pistols is the theme for the upcoming murder mystery at Fisher-Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton.
At La Speranza, New York City’s most popular Italian eatery, restaurateur Pepi Roni has been shot in the back with his own pistol. Tonight, his family and friends will gather to pay their respects to poor Pepi, but one of the guests won’t be shedding any tears.
Call 712-881-1312 if you would like to participate in the next mystery. To participate you must register. The date is July 22 at 6:30 p.m. You can also come just to observe the fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.