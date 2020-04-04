A 17-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 31 shooting death of Joseph Hopkins, 16, of Mapleton.
According to a press release from the Iowa Department Public Safety, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a shooting incident at 306 S. Fifth St. in Mapleton on Jan. 31,
Upon arrival, a deceased male identified as Hopkins was found inside the detached garage of the residence. Three other juvenile males were at the residence at the time of the shooting.
The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner has ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death a single gunshot wound to the head.
On March 27, Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, was arrested in Whiting on one count of First-Degree Murder, which is a Class A Felony. Neubaum’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety.
Neubaum was transported to the juvenile detention center in Woodbury County.
Agencies involved in the investigation include the Mapleton Police Department, the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, the Monona County Attorney’s Office, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, and the Division of Criminal Investigation.
