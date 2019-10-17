Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. awards grants totaling $1 million to 17 Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities on Sept. 19 at its Fall Grants Award Ceremony at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.
The grants, ranging from $25,000 to $250,000, support MRHD’s ongoing mission of enhancing the quality of life for all people who live in or serve Woodbury County, said Dakin Schultz, MRHD President.
The distributions on Sept. 19 brings MRHD’s total contributions to Woodbury County non-profit organizations and governmental entities to more than $37 million since 1994. An additional $1 million has been pledged to recreational, cultural, and fine arts projects, bringing MRHD’s total impact to more than $38 million.
A non-profit organization, MRHD has the license to conduct gaming in Woodbury County. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has the license to operate gaming in Woodbury County.
“MRHD’s Fall Grants provide much-needed funding to Woodbury County non-profits and governmental entities that are making a difference in thousands of people’s lives,” said Schultz. “We thank Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, the source of this funding.”
The Mapleton Fire Department received a $25,000 grant from the MRHD as part of their Fall Grant Program.
The grant from MRHD will go towards the purchase of a new grass rig for the Mapleton Fire Department. The project total for the department is $50,010.08 and includes a new 1-ton crew cab truck, skid unit with pump and hose reel, along with lights and sirens.
The receipt of the grant gives the fire department right at 50% of the funds needed to finish the project. The MRHD Fall Grant is a matching grant, making the department responsible for a minimum of 25% match. The proceeds from this year’s fall fundraiser on Oct. 19 will be applied towards completing the purchase.
The Mapleton Fire Department would like to thank everyone for their continued support over the years, as without the support of community members the projects would never become reality.
The Oto Ambulance also received a $25,000 grant for a Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator.
The Hindman-Steele Post 492, American Legion, is grateful to receive $27,000 toward flood repairs and updates to their building. The facility is used as a Civic/Social Center for the City of Hornick.
The plans are to remove all the items necessary for the exterior and main floor, caused by the flooding, then to replace cement sidewalks, metal entry doors, and main floor surfaces.
Bryon Sexton, finance officer of Hindman-Steele Post 492, states, “Without the MRHD Grant program, the Hornick Legion Post would have great difficulty recovering from the spring 2019 Flood of Hornick. The Grant Program helps Northwest Iowa Communities and projects to improve themselves. This assistance is greatly needed and appreciated.”
A $25,000 Grant to the Food Bank of Siouxland will enable the group to help with its vision to serve the 25,380 food insecure in an 11 county area. Linda Scheid from the Food Bank was more excited than ever to receive this assistance for their program. “Siouxland has an ever-growing demand for food assistance needs.” “We shattered our record this past year for giving, and this Grant will help us step up our game as we continue to keep up with the needs in Siouxland.”
The committee reviewed dozens of grant applications before recommending funding for this year’s 17 recipient organizations. The committee’s recommendations received approval or MRHD’s full Board of Directors.
Grants were awarded in four categories, Economic Development, Community Improvement and Tourism; Human Services and Health Services; Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable & Religious; and Education.
Economic Development; Community Improvement; Tourism: $172,000
• Woodbury County Conservation, ADA Fishing Pier: $100,000
• City of Sloan, Splash pad Restrooms: $72,000
Human Services; Health Services: $390,000
• Sanford Center, Flooring, Lights, Paint, etc: $25,000
• Crittenton Center, Resurface Parking: $50,000
• Foodbank of Siouxland, Warehouse Improvements: $25,000
• CSADV, Safety and Security: $65,000
• Oto Ambulance, Lifepak 15 V4 Defibrillator: $25,000
• Mercy One Medical Center Foundation, Hybrid Suite for Trauma: $200,000
Civic, Public, Patriotic, Charitable, Religious: $263,000
• Hornick American Legion, Repair flood damage: $27,000
• Mapleton Fire Department, Grass Rig Pickup Truck: $25,000
• Siouxland Mental Health, Facility Upgrades: $85,000
• City of Sgt. Bluff, Recreation Center Updates: $33,000
• Sioux City Junior League, Interior Upgrades at Discovery Center: $50,000
• Bronson Fire Department, Replace Scott Air Packs: $43,000
Education: $175,000
• Sioux City Schools, Fire Fighter Gear/Academy: $25,000
• Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, Gym Floor: $100,000
• Morningside College, Renovate UPS Auditorium: $50,000
