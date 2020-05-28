The display in the caretaker’s building documenting the history of Mount Hope Cemetery in Mapleton will be open during the day and evening from Friday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 26.
The history of the founding of the cemetery, a list of veterans of the Civil War and World War I buried in the cemetery, tombstone engraving symbolism, and a timeline of important dates in the cemetery’s history are displayed.
In the south window of the caretaker’s building is a list of each of the people buried in Mount Hope Cemetery to assist in locating graves.
Visitors will leave the display with a greater appreciation for the cemetery and the people buried here.
The display opens every morning at 9 a.m. and closes late in the evening.
