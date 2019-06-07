Morningside College Provost Dr. William C. Deeds recently announced the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
Receiving the academic recognition from the area are:
• Marissa Ferris of Mapleton, senior, nursing.
• JoHannah McKibben of Mapleton, sophomore, nursing.
• Anne Weber of Mapleton, junior, elementary education.
• Megan Ellerbeck of Schleswig, senior, elementary education.
• Trey Kluender of Schleswig, junior, elementary education, special education.
• Samantha Knight, junior, business administration.
• Jocelyn Murray of Onawa, senior, public accounting.
• Chrissa Deeds of Correctionville, junior, elementary education, special education.
• Paige Lansink of Manilla, senior, elementary education, special education.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
Morningside College, located in Sioux City, is a private, coeducational, four-year college with a total enrollment of approximately 2,700 students.
