Morningside College Provost Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 403 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
Receiving recognition for their academic achievement are:
• Zackary G. Paulsen of Mapleton.
• Anne M. Weber* of Mapleton.
• Trey A. Kluender of Schleswig.
• Chrissa M. Deeds of Correctionville.
• Samantha D. Knight* of Onawa.
• Landon L. Christensen of Whiting.
The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
Morningside College is located in Sioux City.
