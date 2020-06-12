Morningside College in Sioux City has named 164 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2019-20 academic year.
Those from the area receiving the honor are:
• Matthew Kelm of Mapleton.
• Beverly M. Russell of Mapleton.
• Payton S. Schultz of Schleswig.
• Jocelyn S. Murray of Onawa.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75.
The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside College for more than 60 years.
