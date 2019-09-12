An exhibit by Cathy Steenson at the Moorhead Cultural Center opened Sept. 6 and continues through Sept. 29.
Steenson’s paintings are all done en plein air, some are slightly “tweaked” later, but for the most part, are finished on site. Occasionally, she will do commissions of dogs or other scenes.
Steenson enjoys plein air painting because of the companionship of painting with a group and finding the natural light is more inspiring than painting still life subjects. She enjoys landscapes void of human impact the most, but on occasion finds a barn or cottage that piques her interest. She enjoys using artistic license to move things around or leave objects completely out of her paintings.
Cathy was raised on a farm and had the usual menagerie of animals. She was always out and about and couldn’t learn enough about her environment. She studied biology and earth science in college.
Although she loved to draw and paint throughout her youth and young adult age, it didn’t take long that other kids took too much of her time, so she put it aside until a few years ago. It seems she is unable to stick to any one medium and has even recently been using an iPad to do electronic sketches and paintings.
Steenson has had paintings displayed in private collections and with the Loess Hills plein air group at the yearly show at The Center in Council Bluffs.
Last summer, she took an oil painting class at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Neb., and can now say with a smile that, “I have had paintings hung in the Joslyn!”
Most recently, Steenson has exhibited at the Ashland Art Council’s show where she was awarded “Best of Show” for body of work in the adult category. She is looking forward to future shows and paint-outs in various cities in Iowa.
The Moorhead Cultural Center is located at 120 Oak St. in Moorhead and is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. The Cultural Center is handicapped accessible, is a free exhibit, and promotes the art and culture of the Loess Hills.
