Repairs at the Moorhead Cultural Center have begun. Leo Mann of Turin started off by removing a neighboring tree branch, which hung over the building, and taking down the old rusted guttering system. He also did other needed minor repairs to the back of the building.
Before lunch, an anonymous donor brought in eavestroughs, downspouts, and everything it takes to carry water away form the building. The donor was greeted by Mann 's dog, Bullet.
Laughing, Mann said, "He won't bother you unless you get near the door of the pickup."
That afternoon, Mann replaced the aging eaves and fascia, as well as putting up the new guttering system.
Patching the roof has been completed, but patching only will allow another year of delay before re-roofing the building. The sources of leaking in the basement will still need to be addressed. The present plans are to replace the cracked plate-glass windows in the front of the circa-1921 brick structure.
The Cultural Center is housed in the original Wharton Drug Store building that people met for ice cream and purchased medical items, prescriptions, and gifts, often while their children sat on the pine floor and read comic books from the display. The Whartons didn't seem to mind that the children read the comic books without buying them. They were admired and respected members of the community.
The building still has the original tin ceiling and varnished flooring. The pine flooring has been patched where the Whartons stood behind the cash register. They almost wore through the floor, indicating the years and volume of business they enjoyed.
Exhibits will continue to be held this summer and into the fall. Anyone wishing to host is encouraged to call Mary Kay Beauchamp at 712-886-5151. The three hours for an afternoon, either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, will be an interesting experience, allowing you to leisurely enjoy the exhibit.
The Moorhead Cultural Center is located at 120 Oak St. in Moorhead.
