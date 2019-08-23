The Jane Barta exhibit at the Moorhead Cultural Center closed on July 28 and the exhibit by Dollie Bothwell and her daughter opened Aug. 2.
Dollie was born and raised in Iowa and has lived her entire life in the state. She finds beauty, integrity, and value in creating artwork that represents our environment.
Dollie describes herself as an eclectic designer. She does not tend to stay within the framework of one medium, but rather finds it fascinating to work within fiber, graphic design, photography, and drawing.
Dollie graduated from Simpson College with a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Graphic Design. The beginning of her career was spent creating graphic work and photography for national and international clients. This led to an intrigue with computer programming, while working at First Data Resources. She studied programming and became a Senior Statement Developer for FDR.
Now that she is involved with the family’s farming operation, she works more in the areas she specifically loves and is the Superintendent of the Fine Arts Division of the Iowa State Air. She can also be found substitute teaching in surrounding schools.
Throughout this collection of pieces, you will see how design is a predominant element. She is influenced by the natural and structural environment surrounding her. She is mostly attracted to the repetition of pattern and form.
This exhibit will close on Sept. 1. The MCC is open from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 120 Oak St. in Moorhead. This is a free exhibit, open to the public, and handicapped accessible.
