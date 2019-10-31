Saturday morning, Oct. 28, the Moorhead Cultural Center of the Loess Hills hosted an “Appreciation Brunch” for the persons who hosted at the Center during the 2019 exhibition season. Everyone had a good time and President Mary Kay Beauchamp reported on the highlights of the past season and led a lively discussion of display suggestions for exhibits for the upcoming 2020 season.
Plans for the Cultural Center’s holiday season in Moorhead were laid out. Mary Kay Beauchamp and Diann Iverson plan to put holiday decorations in the pots on Main Street.
The Cultural Center is inviting the community to bring Christmas trees into the Center to create a visual holiday atmosphere to be seen from the sidewalk and the street. Trees maybe brought in during the week of Nov. 17-30. Appointments can be made by calling Mary Kay at 712-886-5151.
During the brunch, the “People’s Choice Award” ballots were counted. The First Choice was “Pony in Grass” by Amy Scurlock of Onawa. Second was “Grandma’s Cabinet,” also by Amy Scurlock. Third was “Basket of Roses” by Vicki Allen of Turin.
This reporter, in the past, has been told by many artists, that the “People’s Choice Award” is the most coveted at an art exhibit.
President Beauchamp also reported that the roof of the Cultural Center building has been fixed, as well as the basement water problems. The furnace will be next; however, the most expensive repair of all is the large cracked front windows. Grants and donations are being sought for those.
