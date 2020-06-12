The Monona County Zoning & Planning Commission has vacancies for three board members due to a change in the state law. They are looking for residents that live in the Unincorporated Areas of Monona County and are preferably from the Whiting, Moorhead, or Soldier area.
The zoning commission also has to be gender bias so we are looking for one male and two females if possible. If you would like to have role in helping improve land use in Monona County, they would like to hear from you.
The zoning and planning commission holds morning meetings, on the second Thursday of every quarter. Meetings are typically completed in 60 to 90 minutes. On occasion, the commission may need to meet on a different date or hold extra meetings.
The commission will review zoning amendments, recommend ordinance updates, and have other policy-making responsibilities in an advisory capacity only.
Educational materials, including roles and responsibilities are provided to all zoning and planning commission members.
Members’ Responsibilities to the Zoning & Planning Commission
• Willingness to dedicate the time and energy to zoning & land use projects in Monona County • Willingness to learn more about zoning issues in the county and state • Ability to evaluate problems and support resolutions for zoning issues
• Possess integrity and commitment
• Regular attendance and active participation at board meetings and public hearings
• An understanding of the zoning regulations
• Be informed about the organization’s vision, mission, policies and services
If interested in becoming a board member or need more information, call the Monona County Zoning Administrator at 712-433-3400 or send an email mocoenvr@mononacounty.org. The zoning regulations and other information related to zoning and planning commission are available on the county website at, www.mononacounty.org [zoning tab].
