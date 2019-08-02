Swine numbers at Monona County Fair grow with Swine Project
At the Monona County Fair in 2010, there was only one pig entered in the swine show. The number of swine in Monona County had been on a steady decline for several years. That decline affected the number of pigs being shown by youth at the Monona County Fair.
With the swine project, the number for swine exhibitors has gone from one exhibitor in 2010 to 35 swine exhibitors who will be showing approximately 85 pigs at the swine show at the Monona County Fair on Friday, July 12.
Rick Watson, the Swine Superintendent, and the Monona County Extension Office wanted to grow the interest in the swine exhibition amongst the youth. Former Westwood FFA instructor Dan Witten had started a shared-project, giving youth the opportunity to house pigs at a local farm while they learned how to take care of and show pigs.
In the summer of 2014, the Extension got approval from the Extension Council to back a special swine project. Pigs were bought with fundraised 4-H money and owned by Extension. The pigs were housed at Watson’s farm before being housed at Brink Farms in 2015. This year, the hogs are housed at the ISU Western Research Farm with Niman Ranch being the hog supplier.
The swine project is a line item within the Monona County 4-H budget with the goal to establish it’s own 4-H club. The project borrows money from the pie/fruit sales in the 4-H budget to get started and purchase pigs each year.
There are a number of ways the swine project has received funding and donations. The project:
• Receives a $2,000 grant from Farm Credit Services annually.
• Participants sell Pastry Puffins as a fundraiser annually.
• Moorhead Feed Supply delivers feed and doesn’t bill for the feed until after the pigs are sold after the fair.
• Moorhead Feed and Hubbard Feed donate the feed that is used during the week of fair.
• Received donated swine scale to use to track rate-of-gain.
• Youth pay $30 each to participate in the project.
• Received some private donations.
“We sell over half of the pigs privately to be processed locally for meat, so we are guaranteed a return on our investment,” said Melissa Beermann, Monona County Program Coordinator. “If the project makes a profit, the profit is split equally and distributed back to the participants.”
Twenty-seven youth are involved in the swine project this year. All youth participating in the swine project are required to complete several things before they can exhibit their pigs at the Monona County Fair. This includes:
• Signed Exhibitor Code of Ethics and signed program contract by them and their parents/guardian.
• $30 participation fee.
• Chore rotation-cleaning manure and pigs checks at Brink Farms.
• FSQA or YQCA Certification Course.
• Required attendance at ISU Western Research Farm swine workshop.
• Required attendance at several workshops and weigh-ins at Brink Farms and fairgrounds.
• Help to market the pigs for private sale following the fair.
• Maintain Herdsmanship guidelines in conjunction with the Monona County Fair standards.
• Attend final swine meeting in August to review profit/loss and complete surveys.
Beermann said there are projects like the Monona County Swine Project in other countries, but Monona County has one of the more extensive programs that requires the youth to be very involved.
Shelby Davis, a member of the East Monona Explorers, has been in 4-H for two years, joining her sophomore year of high school.
“I knew I wanted to show livestock, I just didn’t know how I was going to do it,” Davis said.
Beermann talked with Davis about the swine project, and Davis thought this might be away to get started, but was nervous at first. She started attending meetings, doing chores at the farm, and working with pigs.
“It was a whole new experience for me,” Davis said.
After being involved for a year, she couldn’t wait to come back for her second year. Being involved with the swine project was an easy way for Davis to get into livestock without having the responsibilities of having her own.
Participants are required to attend several educational sessions as part of the project. Sessions are lead by ISU Swine Specialist Dave Stender, ISU Research Farm Manager, county staff, and the county swine superintendent.
Through the swine project, youth learn about biosecurity, showmanship, marketing and financing of the swine business, swine breeds, rate of gain, animal ethics, good production practices, medication records, and more.
At their first meeting, kids sign up for a chore schedule. Two to three times a week one of the youth goes out to the farm to clean the self-feeders/waters, make sure they have feed, and look over the pigs.
Davis noted that while you don’t have to do chores every day, you still have to be around the pigs to get used to them so you are able to show.
Through the swine project, Davis has learned how to care for pigs and show them. She also enjoys getting to help the younger kids as they get to learn from the older 4-Hers.
“I get to help be a leader and teach them while also getting taught,” said Davis.
Her brother is also involved with the swine project this year.
These skills not only help youth to gain skills working with livestock, but these skills carry over to other aspects of their lives as well,” Beermann said. “We have accomplished our goal of growing the number of swine participants at our county fair. But, most importantly, we have grown the leadership skills and life experiences of our county youth.”
All of the swine exhibitors show in the same classes at the Monona County Fair.
Exhibitors involved with the swine project have a random drawing prior to the fair to see which tag number they will show. They are signed at least one gilt and one barrow and can show up to three pigs so they can compete in the pen-of-three. They participate in showmanship.
The best part about the swine project for Davis is getting to “kind of” have your own pigs and be able to show.
“It’s a dream come true getting to show livestock,” Davis said because she has wanted to show since she was a little kid.
Davis will be a senior in the fall and wants to pursue a career in ag communication/ag business. Being involved with the swine project gives Davis firsthand experience in the agriculture field.
On June 11, a swine project day was held at the ISU Western Research Farm. Niman Ranch was there to talk to the kids about careers opportunities in agriculture and information about their background and the swine business. John Lawrence, from Iowa State University, Vice President for Extension and Outreach, also talked with the kids about agriculture careers.
“We are trying to make the connection that between learning all these skills and showing (swine through the swine project), how you can turn these skills into a possible career,” Beermann said.
Several youth have graduated from participating in the swine program and are now raising their own swine, and several have gotten more involved with other livestock projects.
The project couldn’t be successful without the support of its partners – ISU Western Research Farm, Niman Ranch, Brink Farms, Monona County Extension Council, Moorhead Feed Supply, financial donors, Iowa Pork Producers, Westwood FFA, and Monona County Fair Association.
