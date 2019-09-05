The Monona County Veterans Memorial Museum in Onawa just completed the installation of a new, state-of-the-art video surveillance system, both inside and outside the very popular and nationally-recognized attraction in Onawa.
The system was installed by Incontrol Electronics LLC of Mapleton, and includes eight cameras and monitors to assist museum volunteer staff and law enforcement to better monitor the facility and many displays and artifacts 24-7.
Museum Executive Director/ Curator William Wonder says this latest project was accomplished through grants from last years RAGBRAI Committee, the Monona County Community Partner’s Foundation, private donations, and the County Museum Board made up of Legion Members from communities around Monona County.
Thanks to everyone involved in this latest project at this museum, which is dedicated to the memory, service, and sacrifice of over 6,000-plus veterans from this one small county in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.