When the Monona County Courthouse opens the main entrance to the public on June 22, the Treasurer’s office is still going to be by appointment only through July 31 for the Driver’s License and Motor Vehicle Departments.
There has been an overwhelmingly positive response to the fact that the departments have been seeing people by appointment only, so they will continue to do so for everyone’s protection.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are still encouraged. Walk-in customers for these departments will not be served; you must call to make an appointment.
Property Tax Department
As of this press release, there are still 1,051 delinquent parcels that have not been paid, amounting to $436,937. Due to Governor Reynold’s latest proclamation on May 25, interest and penalties have been waived for March, April, May, and through June 25 when the proclamation ends. Interest will start accruing on June 26, so it is advised that you pay your property taxes as soon as possible.
You are to continue to pay your property taxes online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by check or money order by mail, or drop your payment off at the drop box in front of the courthouse. Call 712-433-2347 to find out what you owe.
Motor Vehicle
Department
The Motor Vehicle Department will continue to process titles and title transfers by appointment only. Please call 712-433-2702 to make an appointment. All residents are to continue to pay their motor vehicle renewals online at www.iowatreasurers.org, by mail, or in the drop box located at the south entrance of the courthouse.
No appointments will be made for renewals through July 31. The department will reassess the situation after July 31.
Driver’s License
Department
The Driver’s License Department is continuing to make appointments for essential services as dictated by the Department of Transportation. Call 712-433-9566 to make an appointment. These essential services include:
1. Customers who need to renew a CDL or need Class D1 or D2 service.
2. Customers who need a reinstatement or a Temporary Restricted License (TRL).
3. Customer’s license will expire. Please remember that you have 60 days after your license expires to renew. If under age 70, you may renew your license online unless you did so online last time you renewed.
4. Students age 14-17 year olds who have completed and passed online permit testing need to call to make an appointment to get their actual permit. Parents must accompany their student to the appointment.
Visit www.iowdot.gov to see what online services are available to you.
