The Monona County Board of Supervisors passed a proclamation in support of radon risk reduction in Monona County
The proclamation reads:
“WHEREAS, radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that threatens the health of our citizens;
“WHEREAS, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths in the United States and the number one cause among non-smokers;
“WHEREAS, one in 15 homes across the U.S. has an elevated radon level;
“WHEREAS, any home in Monona County may have an elevated level of radon, even if other homes in the same neighborhood do not;
“WHEREAS, testing for radon is simple and inexpensive;
“WHEREAS, identified radon problems can be fixed;
“WHEREAS, Monona County Environmental Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are supporting efforts to encourage Americans to test their homes for radon, mitigate elevated levels of radon, and build new homes with radon-resistant materials and features.
“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tammy Bramley, Monona County Board of Supervisor Vice-Chairman, do hereby proclaim January 2020, as: National Radon Action Month In Monona County, Iowa.”
The proclamation was signed by Tammy Bramley, Board of Supervisor Vice-Chairman, on Jan. 14.
