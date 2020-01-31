Schroer & Associates, P.C. released an audit report on the Monona County Sanitary Landfill Agency.
The Agency had total receipts of $793,817 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 26.7% increase from the prior year.
Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2019, totaled $743,849, a 1.8% decrease from the prior year. The significant increase in receipts is due primarily to additional City assessments. The decrease in disbursements is due primarily to fewer repairs and supplies.
Schroer and Associates, P.C. reported eight finding related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 25 through 30 of the report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, a material amount of prior year audit adjustments not posted, and unauthorized vacation payout.
Schroer and Associates, P.C. provided the Agency with recommendations to address each of the findings.
The Landfill Agency has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Landfill’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the ‘watchful and responsible care’ a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.
