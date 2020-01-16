The Monona County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at their Jan. 6 meeting that they would place a bond measure for construction of a new public safety facility not to exceed $6.2 million to a vote.
The bond vote is scheduled for March 3, and all Monona County residents will have the ability to vote on the project. The measure must pass by a 60% margin.
A jail committee was formed two and a half years ago to look into the needs of the current jail, which has been over capacity and beyond for the last several years.
The new facility would have the ability to hold 32 inmates and be able to classify 10 different types of inmates, with a future expandability to 66 inmates at minimal costs in the future.
Read more about the jail issues in Monona County Sheriff Jeff Pratt’s message on page 2.
There are two town hall meetings scheduled at this time – Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Mapleton Community Building and Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Onawa Community Building where the Jail Committee, construction consultant, and architect will be present to answer questions, give impact costs and listen to concerns.
Members of the Sheriff’s Office and Jail Committee are also planning on attending city council meetings in the county to explain to the councils the cost impact to citizens and need for the facility.
Here is a list of the planned meetings:
• Tuesday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. – Onawa City Council Meeting.
• Monday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. – Ute City Hall.
• Sunday, Feb. 9 (TBA), Castana City Hall.
• Monday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m. – Moorhead City Hall.
• Monday, Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m. – Whiting City Hall.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:15 p.m. – Turin City Hall.
• Tuesday, Feb. 11, 7:45 p.m. – Blencoe City Hall.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:30 p.m. – Mapleton City Hall.
• Wednesday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m. – Mapleton Community Center – Town Hall.
• Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. – Rodney City Hall.
• Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. – Onawa Community Center – Town Hall.
More information can also be found on the “Monona County Safety Center Project” Facebook page.
Look in next week’s Mapleton Press for a complete story on the process the Jail Committee has gone though over the last two and a half years to get to this decision and what the new safety center will feature.
